Purdue Great Carsen Edwards Lands With New EuroLeague Team
After an outstanding year with FC Bayern Munich in 2024-25, Purdue great Carsen Edwards has landed with a new EuroLeague team. The former Boilermaker is headed to Italy after signing with Virtus Bologna, per BasketNews.com.
Edwards showcased his elite scoring ability this past year with Bayern Munich, averaging a league-best 20.4 points per game, as well as 3.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds. He connected on 54% of his field goal attempts and shot 36% from behind the three-point line. The guard also hit the 30-point mark in five games.
The 27-year-old appeared in 35 games for Bayern Munich during the 2024-25 campaign. He missed the playoffs of the easyCredit BBL because of a back injury.
Edwards received first-team All-EuroLeague at the end of the year.
Following his departure from Bayern Munich, Bayern Munich sporting director Dragan Tarlac released a statement.
"Carsen and Nick (Weiler-Babb) played a major role in our successful season. Because of their contributions, they will always hold a special place in our club," he said. "We wish both of them much success on their future paths and are sure we'll see them again soon."
Edwards starred at Purdue from 2016-19, averaging 17.8 points per game through his career. He was an All-American selection and the Jerry West Award winner in 2019 after averaging 24.8 points per contest as a junior.
Since his career at Purdue concluded, Edwards has spent time in the NBA, the G-League and EuroLeague.
Adidas recently released a short documentary video on Edwards, titled, Carsen Edwards — A Family Thing.
