Purdue Offers Top 50 Prospect, 4-Star Point Guard in 2027 Class
Purdue has extended an offer to another point guard in the 2027 recruiting class. On Tuesday, four-star prospect and Missouri product Chase Branham announced that he received an offer from the Boilermakers.
Branham, a 6-foot-4 point guard from Rogersville, Mo., announced that he received an offer from Purdue on X. His post read, "I'm blessed to receive an offer from Purdue University!!"
According to 247Sports, Purdue became the seventh school to offer the talented point guard. He's also received interest from Creighton, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas State, Missouri, and Austin Peay.
Branham is a top 50 prospect in the 2027 class, ranking No. 46 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He's also listed as the No. 12 point guard and the No. 3 player from Missouri.
The skilled point guard was named the Springfield News-Leader Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season after averaging 19.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and nearly four assists per game. He also shot just under 62% from the floor during his sophomore campaign for Logan-Rogersville High School.
Branham was also named the Player of the Year for his district and received All-State honors.
With his 6-foot-4 size, Branham has demonstrated an ability to score from anywhere on the court. He drives the lane and can finish at the rim. He can also create his own shot off the bounce and moves well off the ball, knocking down shots after coming off screens and cutting to the basket for easy opportunities.
Branham can also use his length to jump passing lanes and force opponents into to turnovers. It allows him to get into transition for quick layups or locate his teammates down the floor.
Purdue coach Matt Painter and his staff have been active on the recruiting trail with point guards in the 2027 class. Branham is the sixth point guard in the cycle to receive an offer from the Boilermakers.
Others to receive an offer from Purdue in the 2027 class include Kevin Savage, Jason Gardner Jr., Reese Alston, Jaxson Davis, and Chase Richardson. The Boilers have also offered two centers in the class: Darius Wabbington and Isaiah Hill.
Chase Branham highlights
