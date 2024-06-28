Boilermakers Country

4 Big Ten Players Selected in 2024 NBA Draft

Four former Big Ten players were selected during the 2024 NBA Draft. Here's where Zach Edey, Terrence Shannon Jr., Kel'el Ware and Cam Christie are headed.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) dunks on Northwestern
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) dunks on Northwestern / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Dreams turned into reality for four former Big Ten players this week, hearing their names called during the 2024 NBA Draft.

Purdue's Zach Edey, a two-time Naismith National Player of the Year, was the first player from the conference selected in the draft. The 7-foot-4 center was taken at No. 9 by the memphis Grizzlies.

Indiana's Kel'el Ware and Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. were also first-round selections on Wednesday. Thursday, Minnesota's Cam Christie was picked in the second round of the draft.

Edey and Shannon were first-team All-Big Ten selections last season. Ware was a second-team All-Big Ten pick by media and received third-team honors by coaches. Christie was named to the conference's All-Freshman squad.

Here's a rundown of where each of the four Big Ten players taken in the NBA Draft will begin their professional careers:

Zach Edey, Purdue Boilermakers

Kel'el Ware, Indiana Hoosiers

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Selected in the 1st round, No. 27 overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves

Cam Christie, Minnesota Golden Gophers

  • Selected in the 2nd round, No. 46 overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers

Related stories

LANCE JONES JOINS PACERS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER: Purdue fifth-year guard Lance Jones has reportedly committed to join the Indiana Pacers for the NBA Summer League. He spent one season with the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE

FORMER BOILERS CONGRATULATE EDEY: Several former Boilermakers congratulated Zach Edey's NBA Draft selection through social media on Wednesday night. He was picked No. 9 by the Memphis Grizzlies. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte

DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Home/Basketball