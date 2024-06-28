4 Big Ten Players Selected in 2024 NBA Draft
Dreams turned into reality for four former Big Ten players this week, hearing their names called during the 2024 NBA Draft.
Purdue's Zach Edey, a two-time Naismith National Player of the Year, was the first player from the conference selected in the draft. The 7-foot-4 center was taken at No. 9 by the memphis Grizzlies.
Indiana's Kel'el Ware and Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. were also first-round selections on Wednesday. Thursday, Minnesota's Cam Christie was picked in the second round of the draft.
Edey and Shannon were first-team All-Big Ten selections last season. Ware was a second-team All-Big Ten pick by media and received third-team honors by coaches. Christie was named to the conference's All-Freshman squad.
Here's a rundown of where each of the four Big Ten players taken in the NBA Draft will begin their professional careers:
Zach Edey, Purdue Boilermakers
- Selected in the 1st round, No. 9 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies
Kel'el Ware, Indiana Hoosiers
- Selected in the 1st round, No. 15 overall pick by the Miami Heat
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois Fighting Illini
- Selected in the 1st round, No. 27 overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves
Cam Christie, Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Selected in the 2nd round, No. 46 overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers
Related stories
LANCE JONES JOINS PACERS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER: Purdue fifth-year guard Lance Jones has reportedly committed to join the Indiana Pacers for the NBA Summer League. He spent one season with the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
FORMER BOILERS CONGRATULATE EDEY: Several former Boilermakers congratulated Zach Edey's NBA Draft selection through social media on Wednesday night. He was picked No. 9 by the Memphis Grizzlies. CLICK HERE