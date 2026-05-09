How Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer Performed in First G League Combine Scrimmage

Former Boilermakers Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer hit the floor in Chicago for their first scrimmage in the G League Combine on Saturday. The teammates at Purdue were on opposing teams, but both had solid performances in front of scouts.

Kaufman-Renn was the star of the day, concluding the game with a double-double in 21 minutes of action. The former Purdue forward ended the first contest with 17 points, 12 rebounds and an assist. He was 7-of-8 from the floor, which included a perfect 2-of-2 from behind the three-point line.

Loyer also had a solid outing in his first game, scoring 13 points and shooting 3-of-6 from the perimeter. He was 4-of-4 from the free-throw line and also collected three boards.

Loyer's team defeated Kaufman-Renn's squad 77-74.

Boxscore from Game 1 of the G League Combine.



Monster game from Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn with 17+12.



USC's Jacob Cofie did a little bit of everything on both ends.



Oostende's Noam Yaacov made some high level passes and added 13 points. pic.twitter.com/2n873dF2K7 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 9, 2026

Kaufman-Renn seemed to be one of the big winners of the day, showing off his strength in the post while also knocking down shots from the perimeter. Cyro Asseo of Hoops Hype was complimentary of the former Boilermakers' effort on Saturday.

"Kaufman-Renn showcased his jump shot and versatile offensive game," he wrote on X. "He uses his strong lower base to push people around."

Of Loyer, Asseo wrote, "Constantly found holes in the defense. A smart, savvy player who can operate as a swingman. A good shooter who proved e can play defense and handle the 'little things.'"

Both Kaufman-Renn and Loyer are hoping to impress scouts enough to earn an invitation to the NBA Scouting Combine, which will also be held in Chicago May 10-17.

Former Purdue guard Braden Smith is currently the only player from the 2025-26 team to receive an invitation to the NBA Scouting Combine. Will that change in the coming days?

What drill numbers did Kaufman-Renn and Loyer post?

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) dribbles the basketball. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

In addition to playing games at the G League Combine, players also participate in a variety of drills to test speed, change of direction and jumping ability. How did Kaufman-Renn and Loyer perform in those events?

Forty-two players participated in those drills. Here's how both Boilers finished and where they ranked among their peers.

Shuttle run

Loyer — 2.91 seconds (16th)

Kaufman-Renn — 3.01 seconds (27th)

No-step vertical jump

Kaufman-Renn — 29 inches (19th)

Loyer — 20 inches (42nd)

Maximum vertical jump

Kaufman-Renn — 33 inches (33rd)

Loyer — 28.5 inches (39th)

3/4 court sprint

Kaufman-Renn — 3.37 seconds (36th)

Loyer — 3.43 seconds (39th)

Pro lane drill

Kaufman-Renn — 11.03 seconds (20th)

Loyer — 11.23 seconds (24th)

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