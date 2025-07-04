How Daniel Jacobsen Performed in USA's Quarterfinal Win Over Canada in FIBA World Cup
It took the entire 40 minutes, but Team USA is advancing to the semifinal round of the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup. The United States picked up a 108-102 win over Canada to remain undefeated in the event.
Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen didn't see much time on the floor during Friday's contest. The 7-foot-4 rising sophomore played only five minutes in the game, scoring two points, grabbing a rebound, and blocking a shot. He was plus-2 for the game.
Jacobsen was coming off his best game of the event on Wednesday, finishing with 15 points, five rebounds, five blocks, and two assists in USA's 140-67 win over Jordan in the Round of 16.
Through five games, Jacobsen is averaging 6.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.
Friday's game against Canada was the first time the United States has really had a close game with an opponent. Prior to the quarterfinal matchup, Team USA had an average margin of victory of 44.5 points per game.
Jacobsen and Team USA will return to action on Saturday, July 5 at 2 p.m. ET. The United States will play the winner of New Zealand and Switzerland.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
HOW OMER MAYER PLAYED VS. SLOVENIA: Led by Purdue guard Omer Mayer, Israel entered Friday's quarterfinal game against Slovenia in the FIBA U19 World Cup with a perfect 4-0 record. CLICK HERE
PURDUE BASKETBALL SUMMER HIGHLIGHTS: If you're starting to miss Purdue basketball, the social media team recently dropped a four-minute highlight video from the Boilermakers' summer practices. CLICK HERE
MAYER LEADS FIBA IN TWO CATEGORIES: Israel's Omer Mayer has been playing extremely well in Switzerland during the FIBA U19 World Cup. The Purdue guard has been a nightmare to guard. CLICK HERE