Purdue Guard Omer Mayer Leads FIBA U19 World Cup in 2 Statistical Categories
Israel's Omer Mayer has demonstrated an elite skill set during the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup. Through group play and the Round of 16, the Purdue guard is leading all players in two statistical categories, both related to scoring.
Through three games, Mayer is averaging 23.7 points per game, currently the best average in the FIBA U19 World Cup. He had a huge performance on Wednesday, scoring 33 points in Israel's 86-82 win over Cameroon in the Round of 16.
Mayer's 33 points are the highest single-game total for any player during this year's event. Israel boasts a perfect 4-0 record in the event so far, having won two games in group play and defeated Cameroon in the Round of 16. Israel also received a victory in group play when Jordan forfeited its game in protest.
Mayer got off to a hot start in the event on Saturday, scoring 24 points, grabbing four rebounds, dishing out four assists, and recording two steals in a blowout win over Switzerland. He shot eight-of-13 from the floor in that contest.
On Tuesday, Mayer struggled with his shot, converting on just four-of-15 attempts from the floor. He still finished the game with 14 points and was plus-18 when on the court, leading Israel to a win over the Dominican Republic in the final game of group play.
Mayer saved his best performance for Wednesday, finishing the game with 33 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and four steals to beat Cameroon. He came up with several timely buckets and key passes down the stretch, as well.
Thanks to his contributions, Mayer currently ranks fifth in FIBA World Cup in MVP voting.
Can the Purdue guard keep up his tremendous play and help Israel advance to the semifinals? Israel is scheduled to play Slovenia on July 4 in the quarterfinal round.
Mayer is one of two Purdue basketball players participating in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup this summer. Sophomore center Daniel Jacobsen is participating with Team USA. The Americans are also 4-0 in the event, earning a win in the Round of 16 over Jordan.
The USA and Israel would not play until the championship game or third-place game on the final day of the event.
