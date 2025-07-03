WATCH: Purdue Basketball Drops Highlights From Summer Practices
Are you starting to miss Purdue basketball? Well, the Boilermakers' social media team has released a new video to provide hungry fans with an appetizer before the start of the season.
On July 3, Purdue dropped a highlight video from some of the team's practices throughout the summer. Yes, fans are ready for the start of the 2025-26 campaign, but this should give them the first look at this year's team.
Below is the video shared by Purdue:
Purdue posted a 24-12 record and reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament last year. But there's a lot of hype surrounding the Boilers entering the upcoming college basketball season.
Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, CJ Cox, and Gicarri Harris all return from last year's squad. Center Daniel Jacobsen is back from injury. Purdue also brought in Oscar Cluff and Liam Murphy from the transfer portal, and Antione West Jr. and Omer Mayer are incoming recruits.
Already, Purdue is considered one of the favorites to win the national championship at the end of the 2025-26 season. It's easy to understand why fans are anxious for a new year to begin.
