How Omer Mayer Performed in Israel's Game vs. Slovenia in FIBA World Cup Quarterfinals
For the first time in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, Purdue guard Omer Mayer experienced defeat. Israel lost to Slovenia 79-55 in the quarterfinal round on Friday. Israel has now been eliminated from the tournament and will move to the classification stage of the World Cup.
Mayer, who entered Friday's game as the leading scorer of the event with a 23.7 points per game average, was stymied at times by Slovenia's defensive pressure. The 6-foot-4 guard finished the contest with nine points, six rebounds, four assists, and a steal. He connected on only four-of-11 shots from the floor and had six turnovers in the loss.
Coming off a 33-point performance in Wednesday's Round of 16 win over Cameroon, Mayer appeared ready to pick up where he left off. After Israel won the opening tip, the guard knocked down a pull-up jumper from the free throw line just a few seconds into the game. But that might have been his easiest shot of the game.
Most of Meyer's production came in the first half, scoring six points, grabbing five rebounds, and dishing out three assists in the first 20 minutes. He was three-of-eight from the floor and attempted just three shots in the second half.
Until Friday's loss, Israel enjoyed a strong performance at the FIBA U19 World Cup. The team defeated Switzerland and the Dominican Republic in group play and also received a forfeit victory over Jordan. Israel then posted a thrilling 86-82 win over Cameroon in the Round of 16.
Through four games, Mayer is now averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.0 steals per game.
Israel vs. Slovenia replay
