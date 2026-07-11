How the Departure of Gonzaga Guard Mario Saint-Supery Impacts Purdue's Season-Opener

Some significant news broke this weekend involving Gonzaga's men's basketball program that will have a bit of an impact on Purdue. Mario Saint-Supery, the Bulldogs' projected starting guard, is leaving Spokane after signing a multi-year deal to play for Valencia Basket in Spain.

While Saint-Supery's departure won't have a major impact on the Boilermakers, the two teams will face each other in the 2026-27 season opener. Purdue and Gonzaga are scheduled to meet at the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas on Nov. 2 in the Naismith Hall of Fame Series.

Saint-Supery averaged 8.6 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game for Gonzaga last season. His departure is a significant blow for Mark Few's program. It could also give Purdue's backcourt an upper hand in the early November matchup.

Why Saint-Supery's departure impacts Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) shoots the basketball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Realistically, is it too early to look ahead to Purdue's season-opening matchup against Gonzaga? Yes. The Boilermakers are going to have to work on many things over the remainder of the summer and into the fall before they're ready for the first game of the 2026-27 campaign.

But Saint-Supery's departure is still a noteworthy offseason change. He was the player who was expected to control Gonzaga's offense and provide backcourt stability this coming season. Now, the Bulldogs will have to rely on French guard Nathan de Sousa and Houston transfer Isiah Harwell, both playing in their first season in Spokane.

That provides Purdue's expected starting backcourt combination of Omer Mayer and C.J. Cox with a clear advantage from the experience perspective. Cox is in his third year with the Boilermakers, and Mayer will be entering his second year in the system. That should be an advantage against a pair of first-year Bulldogs, even if they have experience elsewhere.

Mayer is still learning in that point guard spot, taking over for Braden Smith, but the lead guard was his primary position until his freshman year at Purdue. There may be some growing pains with the sophomore running the show, but it's his natural position, and he should feel more comfortable in that role.

Saint-Supery's departure, especially so late in the summer, may put Gonzaga behind the 8-ball, at least early in the year. It may give Purdue a better opportunity to notch an early-season victory over a quality opponent and give the Boilermakers some confidence and momentum to start the year.

But, again, that's still four months away. Purdue has plenty to work on before it starts thinking about wins and losses during the regular season. There's no question, though, that Saint-Supery's departure will have at least some impact on this Hall of Fame Series matchup, especially since it's the first game of the college basketball season.

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