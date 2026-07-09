Tracking How Former Purdue Basketball Stars Perform in 2026 NBA Summer League

NBA Summer League action has begun for former Purdue standouts Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer and Oscar Cluff. All four earned spots on summer rosters and will try to prove they belong in the league.

Throughout NBA Summer League action, Purdue Boilermakers On SI will provide updated coverage of those former Boilers while they're in Vegas. As a reminder, here's who Smith, Kaufman-Renn, Loyer and Cluff will play for in Summer League:

Braden Smith — Indiana Pacers

Trey Kaufman-Renn — Minnesota Timberwolves

Oscar Cluff — Houston Rockets

Fletcher Loyer — Los Angeles Clippers

NBA Summer League action in Vegas runs from July 9 through July 19.

Thursday, July 9

Trey Kaufman-Renn (Timberwolves)

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) leaves the court. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kaufman-Renn's first game in NBA Summer League action had some ups and downs. It took the former Purdue forward a few minutes to get comfortable. He rushed his first shot attempt and found himself in some bad defensive positions early, but he improved as the game continued.

After the early jitters wore off, Kaufman-Renn began attacking the glass as he did at Purdue, especially on the offensive end. By the end of the first half, the former Boilermaker pulled down three offensive rebounds, including one off a missed free throw that resulted in his lone bucket of the game. He ended the contest with five rebounds, four of those coming on the offensive glass.

The biggest concern with Kaufman-Renn's game came on the defensive end. He found himself in some bad spots throughout the game, and multiple guys were able to rise over him for clean looks at the basket. That's going to be an area where he must improve, especially around the perimeter.

Final score — Timberwolves 105, Pelicans 92

— Timberwolves 105, Pelicans 92 Kaufman-Renn's stats — 2 points (1/3 FG), 5 rebounds (4 ORB), 1 steal, 1 turnover, +6 (+/-)

Zyon Pullin scores the And-1, and the Trey Kaufman-Renn (59th pick) with the tip-in for his first Summer League points.



12 Points, 5 Rebounds, 7 Assists, 1 Steal, and 1 Block for Pullin so far. pic.twitter.com/LABj2QIjLm — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) July 9, 2026

Boilers earn NBA Summer League spots

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue's four seniors from the 2025-26 season landed on NBA Summer League rosters in a variety of ways.

Smith was selected in the second round by the Chicago Bulls with the 38th overall pick. He was then immediately traded to the Indiana Pacers, his hometown team. Kaufman-Renn was the second Purdue player taken in the NBA Draft, going No. 59 overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Loyer was signed to an Exhibit-10 contract by the Los Angeles Clippers, earning a spot on the franchise's Summer League roster. The Houston Rockets picked up Cluff and signed him to the organization's Summer League squad.

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