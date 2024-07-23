How Former Boilers Zach Edey, Lance Jones, Dakota Mathias Performed in Summer League
NBA Summer League gives several players an opportunity to prove they belong in the league. This year, three former Purdue players were on Summer League rosters: Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies), Dakota Mathias (Indiana Pacers) and Lance Jones (Indiana Pacers).
A lot of attention was on Edey this July after he was selected No. 9 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. He didn't get much time on the floor because of injury concerns, but it certainly appears as though his game will translate to the next level.
Mathias and Jones were trying to show teams in the league that their skills can be of value. Mathias, who was undrafted after playing at Purdue from 2014-18, has spent some time playing in the NBA, G-League and overseason. Jones, on the other hand, was a rookie hoping to make the most of his opportunity.
Here's a quick look at how all three performed throughout NBA Summer League action.
Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies
- Totals: 20 points, 18 rebounds, 5 blocks in 43 minutes (2 games)
- Averages: 10 ppg, 9 rpg, 2.5 bpg, 21.5 mpg (2 games)
Unfortunately for Edey, his NBA Summer League only lasted two games. He was dominant in the Grizzlies' opener against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. The 7-foot-4 center scored 14 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked five shots in an overtime loss.
But Edey suffered from lower leg soreness after the game and Memphis decided to sit its first-round pick for the next five games. He made his return against the New Orleans Pelicans but only saw limited action.
Edey appeared to be headed towards another dominant performance, scoring six points, grabbing three rebounds and blocking a shot in just under nine minutes of action. But the big man fell awkwardly after attempting to block a shot in the second quarter. He tweaked his ankle and the Grizzlies decided to shut him down for the remainder of the game, as well as the rest of Summer League.
His time on the floor was limited, but Edey looked worthy of the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Lance Jones, Indiana Pacers
Totals: 10 points, 2 assists, 2 steals in 18 minutes (2 games)
Averages: 5 ppg, 1 apg, 1 spg, 9 mpg (2 games)
Jones didn't see any action with the Pacers until the last two games of Summer League. The former Southern Illinois and Purdue guard snuck into Indiana's game against the Denver Nuggets, hitting a 3-pointer late in the contest for his first points in an NBA jersey.
In Indiana's finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jones saw his most floor time, logging 13 minutes. He made finished the game with seven points, two steals and an assist and made three-of-11 shots from the floor.
Sometimes, it's difficult to find minutes in NBA Summer League action, especially for an undrafted rookie. Jones didn't get much time on the court, but he was able to make a few plays when his number was called.
Dakota Mathias, Indiana Pacers
- Totals: 33 points, 6 rebounds, 4 blocks, 1 assist (5 games)
- Averages: 6.6 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.8 bpg, 0.2 apg (5 games
No former Purdue player saw more time on the floor during NBA Summer League than Mathias. He looked like a guy with NBA experience, too.
Mathias' numbers didn't pop off the charts, but he was a solid player for the Pacers during Summer League work. He appeared in all five games, averaging 6.6 points 1.2 rebounds per contest. He shot 46.2% from the floor, as well.
His best outings came in Indiana's second and third Summer League games. On July 14, he scored 15 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Two days later, he put up 11 points on the Phoenix Suns.
Mathias was a great decision-maker who knocked down shots when he was open. He still has a killer pump fake, too.
