How Omer Mayer Performed in Israel's Win Over Romania in Round of 16 at FIBA U20
Omer Mayer didn't get a ton of playing time in Israel's 119-68 win over Romania on Wednesday, but he set the tone early and helped his team cruise into the quarterfinals of FIBA U20 EuroBasket.
Mayer finished Wednesday's Round of 16 game against Romania with 11 points and six assists, making all three of his three-point attempts and converting two-of-three free throws. The incoming Purdue guard produced that stat line in just nine minutes of action.
Mayer didn't play at all in the second half, but it wasn't as if Israel needed him. At halftime, Israel owned a 69-36 lead. By the end of the third quarter, that advantage increased to 97-55.
Israel improved to 4-0 in FIBA U20 EuroBasket with the win over Romania. The team has advanced to the quarterfinal round of the tournament and will play the winner of the Italy-Iceland matchup.
Through four games, Mayer is averaging 15.5 points and 6.3 assists per game. He is also shooting an impressive 52% from behind the three-point line.
Mayer also played for Israel in the FIBA U19 World Cup earlier this summer. In the two FIBA events, Israel is 7-1 in games in which the guard has played.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE EXTENDS OFFER TO BRANHAM: Chase Branham, a four-star point guard and one of the top 50 players in the 2027 recruiting class, received an offer from Purdue this week. CLICK HERE
CLUFF ARRIVES AT PURDUE: After getting things settled overseas, Purdue transfer big man Oscar Cluff has now arrived in West Lafayette. He went through practice with the team on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
MAYER AMONG LEADERS IN MVP VOTING: Incoming Purdue guard Omer Mayer is performing at a high level during FIBA U20 EuroBasket. As a result, he's among the top vote-getters for the event's MVP. CLICK HERE