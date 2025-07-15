Purdue Transfer Center Oscar Cluff Arrives in West Lafayette
It took a little extra time, but transfer center Oscar Cluff has finally arrived in West Lafayette. After spending time in Australia to get a visa situation settled, the 6-foot-11 big man out of South Dakota State was at Cardinal Court on Tuesday and went through his first practice with Purdue.
The Purdue basketball social media team shared the information in a post on X. The team confirmed that Cluff has arrived and went through his first team practice on Tuesday.
Cluff was the first player Purdue added in the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. The Boilermakers received his commitment shortly after the team's Sweet 16 loss to Houston in Indianapolis in the spring.
Cluff was a priority target for Purdue and coach Matt Painter in the transfer portal during the spring. Because of the Boilermakers' struggles in the rebounding department, he wanted to add size, strength, physicality, and skill on the boards to the roster.
Mission accomplished.
Last season at South Dakota State, Cluff averaged a double-double, posting a stat line of 17.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. He also averaged 2.8 assists and had shot 63.4% from the field.
With Cluff now on campus, three of Purdue's four roster additions are officially on campus: Cluff, Antione West Jr., and Liam Murphy. The Boilermakers are now waiting on guard Omer Mayer, who is playing with Israel in FIBA U20 EuroBasket.
Matt Painter talks about Oscar Cluff
There was no doubt Purdue struggled on the glass at times during the 2024-25 campaign. So, when Cluff entered the transfer portal, Painter knew he could add a great rebounder to the roster with a commitment from the 6-foot-11 center.
It was exactly the type of splash Purdue needed in the offseason.
"When you get into the portal, you're trying to add pieces and add a physicality," Painter told Field of 68 in April. "We weren't a great rebounding team (this season). We were able to help ourselves there, able to help our physicality. We're very fortunate to land somebody of that stature, but to also give us that need."
Cluff joins a Purdue frontcourt that includes Daniel Jacobsen, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Liam Murphy and Raleigh Burgess for the 2025-26 season.
