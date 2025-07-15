Omer Mayer Among Leading Candidates to Win MVP at FIBA U20 EuroBasket
After an outstanding start to the FIBA U20 EuroBasket, Israel guard and incoming Purdue freshman Omer Mayer is among the leading candidates to win the event's MVP award. He currently ranks third in voting for the honor.
Mayer has guided Israel to a 3-0 start through the group phase, defeating Spain (79-74), Finland (88-69), and Poland (91-75). Israel will now play Romania (0-3) in the Round of 16, which begins Wednesday, July 16.
Through the first three games, Mayer is averaging 17 points, 6.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per contest. He's also shooting the three-ball at a 45.5% clip. All of those numbers rank in the top 20 statistically in FIBA U20 EuroBasket.
In Israel's win over Poland on Monday, Mayer had one of his best performances of the summer. The 6-foot-4 guard scored 24 points, dished out 11 assists, and recorded three steals in a 16-point victory.
Mayer has received 11% of the MVP vote, per FIBA U20 EuroBasket's website. He's currently behind Finland's Abdullah Amzil (28%) and Germany's Martin Kalu (23%). You can cast your vote for MVP here.
Israel's Round of 16 game vs. Romania is scheduled for 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday.
Omer Mayer FIBA U20 EuroBasket stats
- 17 points per game (4th)
- 6.3 assists per game (2nd)
- 3 rebounds per game (79th)
- 1.7 steals per game (18th)
- 43.9% field goal (14th)
- 45.5% 3-point field goal (10th)
- 29.3 minutes played per game (7th)
- 15.7 efficiency per game (11th)
