How to Watch Lance Jones, Dakota Mathias in Indiana Pacers NBA Summer League Opener
Former Purdue guards Lance Jones and Dakota Mathias are getting an opportunity with the Indiana Pacers during the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two Boilermakers will be in action on Friday night, as the Pacers take on the Brooklyn Nets in their first game.
Here's how you can tune in and watch Friday night's game between the Pacers and Nets and see how both Jones and Mathias perform on the big stage.
How to watch Lance Jones, Dakota Mathias first NBA Summer League game
- What: NBA 2K25 Summer League
- Matchup: Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- When: Friday, July 12
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: NBA TV
- Spread: The Pacers are a 1.5-point favorite over the Nets, according to FanDuel.com.
Jones, Mathias teammates in Summer League
Two fan favorites from Purdue will be teaming up in NBA 2K25 Summer League action this month, with Mathias and Jones both on the Indiana Pacers' roster. It provides both with an opportunity to show what they can do on the basketball court.
Mathias was a guard at Purdue from 2014-18. He's spent some time in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies. He's appeared in 14 games, averaging 3.9 points and 1.0 assists.
The former Boilermaker has also played professionally overseas.
Jones just completed his college career in the 2023-24 season, helping lead Purdue to a National Championship Game appearance. Prior to his time in West Lafayette, the guard spent four seasons at Southern Illinois.
Here's a look at the numbers Mathias and Jones put up during their careers at Purdue:
Dakota Mathias (2014-18)
- 2014-15: 4.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.4 apg, 32.2% 3-pt FG
- 2015-16: 5.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 38.6% 3-pt FG
- 2016-17: 9.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.8 apg, 45.3% 3-pt FG
- 2017-18: 12.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.9 apg, 46.6% 3-pt FG
Lance Jones (2023-24)
- 2023-24: 11.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.9 apg, 41.3% FG
Indiana Pacers NBA Summer League Schedule
Here's a look at every game the Pacers will play in the 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas, as well as where you can watch all the action.
- Friday, July 12: vs. Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET (TV: NBA TV)
- Sunday, July 14: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves at 5:30 p.m. ET (TV: NBA TV)
- Tuesday, July 16: vs. Phoenix Suns at 4 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN U)
- Thursday, July 18: vs. Denver Nuggets at 4:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN 2)
