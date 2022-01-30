How to Watch No. 6 Purdue Basketball vs. No. 16 Ohio State: Start Time, TV Info, Point Spread

Purdue basketball takes on Ohio State in a huge Big Ten matchup Sunday afternoon at Mackey Arena. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including tip-off time, TV info and the latest on the point spread

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 6 Purdue basketball team is back at home Sunday for a critical Big Ten matchup with No. 16 Ohio State at Mackey Arena. Both teams are jostling for positions atop the conference standings in the first of two meetings between the two programs this season.

If the Boilermakers — who enter the game at 17-3 and are 6-3 in the Big Ten — win against the 13-4 (6-2) Buckeyes, it would put themselves at the very least within one game of the top record in the league. But Ohio State comes in having won nine of its last 11 games this season.

A win would give coach Matt Painter and Purdue the program's third 21-game start of 18-3 or better. It would also be the team's best start since starting 23-2 during the 2017-18 season.

Tipoff is scheduled for noon ET.

With a win over Iowa on Thursday, Painter moved past former coach Ward "Piggy" Lambert for second place on the Purdue career victories list and into fifth on the Big Ten list with 372 victories. Gene Keady is third on the Big Ten list with with 512 wins.

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday:

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Who: No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (17-3) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (13-4)

No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (17-3) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (13-4) When: Noon ET, Sunday, Jan. 29.

Noon ET, Sunday, Jan. 29. Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana.

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana. TV: CBS

CBS Announcers: Spero Dedes and Bill Raftery.

Fubo.tv Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958

Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958 Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell

Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell Point Spread: Purdue enters the game as a 10-point favorite over Ohio State, according to SISportsBook.com . The over/under is 147.5.

Purdue enters the game as a 10-point favorite over Ohio State, according to . The over/under is 147.5. Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. ... Ohio State was 21-10 overall and also 12-8 in the Big Ten. Ohio State beat Minnesota, Purdue and Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament, but then lost to Illinois 91-88 in overtime in the championship game. 75-74. Ohio State was a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament but was upset by No. 15 seed Oral Roberts 75-72 in overtime in the first round.

Purdue is ranked No. 6 in Week 12 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. Ohio State is ranked No. 16. Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 6 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Ohio State is ranked No. 23 out of 358 teams.

Purdue-Ohio State Series History

Series history: Sunday's game with Ohio State marks the 183rd meeting between the two schools, and there is some discrepancy in the series standings, mostly coming from vacated wins. Ohio State is the only Big Ten school to own a winning record against Purdue with a 92-90 series advantage, but the Buckeyes list the Boilermakers as leading 90-86.

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue defeated Iowa 83-73 at on the road Thursday.

Purdue defeated Iowa 83-73 at on the road Thursday. Ohio State's last game: Ohio State picked up a 75-64 win over Minnesota on the road Thursday.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 372-187 record at Purdue, and is 397-192 overall. He is 186-112 in Big Ten games.

Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 372-187 record at Purdue, and is 397-192 overall. He is 186-112 in Big Ten games. Meet Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann: Coach Chris Holtmann is in his fifth year at Ohio State after serving at head coach at Gardner-Webb and Butler for three years each. He made the NCAA Tournament all three years at Butler, and has done the same at Ohio State. He is 100-48 at Ohio State and 214-133 overall. He is 52-34 in Big Ten games, but just 2-3 in the NCAA Tournament with the Buckeyes.

