How to Watch Omer Mayer's Final Game in FIBA U20 EuroBasket
There is one final opportunity to catch Omer Mayer in action at FIBA U20 EuroBasket before the event ends. On Sunday, the Purdue guard will hit the floor one last time with Israel, who will play Greece in the fifth-place classification game on Sunday.
Israel (5-1) will play Greece (5-1) on Sunday in the fifth-place game, with tipoff scheduled for 6 a.m. ET. The game will stream on FIBA TV's YouTube channel.
Mayer has been instrumental in Israel's success in FIBA U20 EuroBasket this summer, averaging 16.3 points and 5.5 assists per game. Both of those numbers rank in the top five for all players participating in the event.
Saturday, Mayer scored 18 points and dished out three assists in an 80-69 victory over Spain in the classification game.
Mayer's best performance of the event came in group play, when he scored 24 points and recorded 11 assists in a 91-75 victory over Poland. He helped lead Israel to a perfect 3-0 record in pool play.
Israel's only loss in FIBA U20 EuroBasket came in the quarterfinal round of the tournament, falling 89-80 to Italy.
Mayer has participated in two FIBA events this summer, also playing in the FIBA U19 World Cup. Israel has posted an 8-2 record in the 10 games Mayer has played across the two events.
