How to Watch Purdue's Omer Mayer in Round of 16 of FIBA U20 EuroBasket
Thanks in large part to the play of Omer Mayer, Israel concluded group play at FIBA U20 EuroBasket with a perfect 3-0 record. Now, the team prepares for the bracket rounds of the event, hoping to earn a medal at the end of the week.
Israel will play Romania in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, July 16, the first day of the tournament format. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 a.m. ET and the game will stream on FIBA TV's YouTube channel. Romania ended group play with a 0-3 mark.
Mayer is coming off one of his top performances of the summer, recording a double-double in Israel's win over Poland on Monday. The Purdue guard finished the game with 24 points, 11 assists and three steals in a 91-75 victory. It was his first double-double across two FIBA events, also playing in the FIBA U19 World Cup earlier this summer.
Through three games, Mayer is averaging 17 points, 6.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. He's also shooting a sizzling 45.5% from three-point range.
Mayer was also tremendous in the FIBA U19 World Cup earlier this summer, averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in four games with Israel. His team finished with a 4-2 record, but he missed two games due to a finger injury.
Across the two FIBA events, Israel is 6-1 with Mayer on the court.
Israel (3-0) vs. Romania (0-3)
