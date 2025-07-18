How to Watch Purdue's Omer Mayer in Israel's Game vs. Spain in FIBA U20 EuroBasket
Israel's run on the tournament bracket side of FIBA U20 EuroBasket may be over, but the team will continue to play in classification games this weekend, which means Purdue's Omer Mayer will be in action. It will begin on Saturday, July 19, as Israel plays Spain in the 5-8 classification bracket.
Tipoff between Israel and Spain is set for 6 a.m. ET and the game will stream live on FIBA TV on YouTube. This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with Israel defeating Spain 79-74 on the first day of group play.
Mayer finished that game with eight points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He struggled to find his shot against Spain, converting just one of his nine field goal attempts.
Through five games, Mayer is averaging 16 points, six assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. He recorded a double-double in Israel's win over Poland on the final day of group play, scoring 24 points and dishing out 11 assists in the win.
Mayer currently ranks fourth in MVP voting for FIBA U20 EuroBasket.
Israel is 4-1 in FIBA U20 EuroBasket, and Spain sits at 2-3. Both teams were defeated in the quarterfinal round of the bracket.
Israel (4-1) vs. Spain (2-3)
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE RECEIVES ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARD: The Purdue men's basketball team received an academic achievement award from the National Association of Basketball Coaches this week. CLICK HERE
WILLIAMS LANDS WITH NEW EUROCUP TEAM: After spending last season in the EuroLeague with ALBA Berlin and Maccabi Tel Aviv, former Purdue big man Trevion Williams is returning to EuroCup with a new squad. CLICK HERE
MAYER SCORES 18 VS. ITALY IN QUARTERFINAL: Omer Mayer struggled to find his shot, but still scored 18 points in Israel's game against Italy in the quarterfinal round of FIBA U20 EuroBasket on Thursday. CLICK HERE