How to Watch No. 1 Purdue vs. Memphis in Baha Mar Championship
Four teams are traveling to the Bahamas this week to participate in the Baha Mar Championship, one of many multi-team events (MTEs) that take place in November. On Thursday, No. 1 Purdue will play Memphis on the first day of the event.
The Boilermakers are coming off huge wins over (then) No. 8 Alabama and Akron and are hoping to remain undefeated on the season. Memphis, on the other hand, is hoping to end a two-game losing streak by making a statement in Nassau.
Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's clash between Purdue and Memphis.
How to watch #1 Purdue (4-0) vs. Memphis (1-2)
- What: Baha Mar Championship (multi-team event)
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025
- Tipoff time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Baha Mar Resort Ballroom in Nassau, Bahamas (2,000 capacity)
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- App: Paramount
- TV announcers: Chris Sylvester (play-by-play), Kyle Macy (analyst), Ana Bellinghausen (reporter).
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 106 or 195; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Live stats: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com
- Series history: Memphis leads the all-time series vs. Purdue 5-1
- Last meeting: Memphis defeated Purdue 90-70 on Dec. 30, 2005, in Memphis, Tenn.
Rankings
Purdue Boilermakers
- Associated Press — Purdue is ranked No. 1
- Coaches — Purdue is ranked No. 1
- KenPom — Purdue is ranked No. 4
- NCAA NET — Not available
Memphis Tigers
- Associated Press — Memphis is not ranked
- Coaches — Memphis is not ranked
- KenPom — Memphis is ranked No. 76
- NCAA NET — Not available
Team stats
Stats (per game)
#1 Purdue
Memphis
Scoring
88.3 ppg
77.0 ppg
Points allowed
71.8 ppg
81.7 ppg
FG%
48.5%
42.7%
3FG%
40.7%
32.3%
Rebounds
43.5 rpg
35.3 rpg
Assists
20.0 apg
16.7 apg
Blocks
4.3 bpg
3.0 bpg
Steals
9.7 spg
4.5 spg
Turnovers
8.8 tpg
13.0 tpg
Key Players
Purdue Boilermakers
- Braden Smith, G — Smith was awarded the Big Ten Player of the Week after two monster performances against Alabama and Akron. The senior guard scored 29 points, dished out nine assists, and grabbed seven rebounds in an 87-80 victory over the Crimson Tide last Thursday. He followed that up with a double-double against Akron, scoring 16 points and totaling 10 assists. It's only been four games, but Smith is playing like the National Player of the Year.
- Fletcher Loyer, G — Loyer started the season hot, scoring 30 points in Purdue's opener against Evansville. He's reached double-digit scoring totals in three of the first four games this year. The senior has also been incredibly efficient from three-point range, knocking down nearly 52% of his attempts (14-of-27) from long distance.
- Trey Kaufman-Renn, F — Kaufman-Renn's return to the lineup last week really provided Purdue with a spark in wins over Alabama and Akron. The senior forward recorded double-doubles in each of his first two games and is averaging 18 points, 15 rebounds, and three assists per game in his two starts. The Boilermakers have certainly improved on the glass since Kaufman-Renn returned from injury, outrebounding the Crimson Tide by 24 and the Zips by 19.
- Oscar Cluff, C — It only took Cluff a week to get rolling at Purdue. Not only is he effective on the glass, but he's become more aggressive with the ball in the post. He has collected at least nine rebounds in every game and has scored 14 points in wins over Oakland and Akron. For the season, the 6-foot-11 center is averaging 11.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. He's also been a menace defensively, blocking 5 total shots through four contests.
Memphis Tigers
- Sincere Parker, G — Parker has been a quality scorer throughout his career, and that's no different in his first year at Memphis. He's averaging a team-high 11.3 points per game. He thrives by getting into the paint and finishing at the rim, although he's not afraid to step out and shoot from three-point range. Parker is hitting at a 52% clip from the floor.
- Dug McDaniel, G — A former Michigan guard, McDaniel might be the most well-rounded player at Memphis. He's an excellent passer, averaging 5.7 assists per game. The guard is also good at pressuring the basketball, forcing turnovers, and defending for a full 94 feet. Through three games, McDaniel is averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per contest.
- Curtis Givens III, G — Givens is another player to watch on both ends of the court. He's capable of scoring in bunches, but is also a pest defensively. He has recorded at least two steals in each of Memphis's first three games and is averaging 10.7 points per game. In the Tigers' game against Ole Miss, he lit up the Rebels for 20 points, shooting 7-of-14 from the floor.
- Quante Berry, G — Berry is probably the best shooter on the roster, at least to this point in the season. He's been the Tigers' best three-point threat, converting on 5-of-11 shots from downtown. He's also shooting 53% from the floor on 17 attempts. Berry is a streaker shooter, but if he gets hot he can be a problem for defenses.
The Coaches
Matt Painter, Purdue
Painter is in his 21st season at Purdue and his 22nd year overall with the Boilermakers. In that time, he's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, and a trip to the National Championship Game in 2024.
A lot of Purdue's success has come in the last decade, with the Boilers adding four Big Ten championships to their collection since the start of the 2016-17 season. Painter has had four different players win the Big Ten Player of the Year Award five times: JaJuan Johnson (2010), Caleb Swanigan (2017), Zach Edey (2023, 2024), and Braden Smith (2025).
Painter is a Purdue alum, playing under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. After his playing career ended, he jumped right into coaching, working as an assistant at Washington & Jefferson (Division III) and Barton (Division II) before getting a job at Eastern Illinois (1995 to 1998). Painter then joined former Purdue assistant coach Bruce Weber at Southern Illinois as an assistant from 1998 through 2003. Painter then became head coach of the Salukis for the 2003-04 season.
In 2004, Painter returned to Purdue as the associate head coach alongside Keady before taking over the program for the 2005-06 season. In a win over Akron on Nov. 16, 2025, Painter won his 500th career game as a head coach.
- Overall record: 500-220
- Record at Purdue: 475-215
Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway, Memphis
Known for his success in the NBA with the Orlando Magic, Hardaway is in his eighth season coaching his alma mater. Although his tenure got off to a slightly bumpy start, he's had Memphis playing in the NCAA Tournament three times in the past four seasons.
Last year was Hardaway's best since taking over the program for the 2018-19 campaign. The Tigers went 29-6 last year and 16-2 in AAC play. They won both the ACC regular season and tournament title, punching another March Madness ticket. The program underwent a major overhaul in the offseason, though, as all 15 players on the 2025-26 roster are new to the team.
Hardaway has his work cut out for him this season, but he's been tremendous in his first seven seasons in Memphis. The Tigers own a 162-69 record, have made three NCAA Tournament appearances, and played in the NIT twice. Memphis was the NIT champion at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.
Hardaway didn't have much experience when he was named the head coach of the program. He was previously the head coach at East High School (Memphis) for one season and was an assistant for the previous two years. It's been an impressive run for someone with such limited time on the sidelines.
- Overall record: 163-70
- Record at Memphis: 163-70
Preview
The multi-team events have been kind to Purdue in recent years. The Boilermakers have been winners of four straight MTEs, winning the Hall of Fame Tipoff Challenge (2021-22), the Phil Knight Legacy (2022-23), the Maui Invitational (2023-24), and the Rady Children's Invitational (2024-25). Can Painter's squad make it five straight?
Purdue has been rolling, posting an impressive road win over Alabama and defeating Akron on Sunday to improve to 4-0. The Boilers have really jelled nicely since Trey Kaufman-Renn's return last Thursday.
Memphis, on the other hand, is off to a 1-2 start and is a group that still lacks chemistry. That's what happens when you have an entirely new roster made up of 13 transfers and one recruit. It's a difficult job for Hardaway to get this group to work as a collective unit, especially early in the year.
Through the first two weeks of the season, Purdue has been the better team in every facet of the game. It's a more consistent shooting team, can rebound the basketball at a high rate, and doesn't commit many turnovers. Memphis, on the other hand, is one of the worst shooting teams in the country (280th) and is averaging 13.0 turnovers per game.
The biggest key on Thursday will be Purdue's ability to take care of the basketball. The Tigers aren't afraid to pressure the ball for a full 94 feet, especially after scoring. They force 9.7 steals per game and use that to get in transition.
Memphis really doesn't have anyone on the interior who can battle the size and tenacity of Kaufman-Renn and Cluff. And if they sell out to keep Purdue out of the paint, there are capable shooters in Loyer, Smith, CJ Cox, Gicarri Harris, and Omer Mayer all around.
There are some challenges Memphis could present to Purdue, but as long as the Boilermakers take care of the basketball and rebound with the same vigor as they have the last two games, they should be able to win their 11th straight MTE game.
