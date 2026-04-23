Inside Intel: What Purdue is Getting With Freshman Big Man Sinan Huan

When you look at Purdue's history of success with big men under coach Matt Painter, it's not hard to understand why Sinan Huan committed to the program. But the 7-foot-1 incoming freshman may not be the prototypical center prospect the Boilermakers are accustomed to developing.

Because of his height, most probably view Huan as a player locked into the five spot. But that designation doesn't account for how well he moves for a player of his size. Howard Blue, who coached Huan for two seasons at Georgetown Prep (Md.), believes there's more to the 7-footer's game than most would believe.

"I think he's more suited to play the four than anything. I think he's more of a four than he is a five," Blue told Purdue Boilermakers On SI. "He defends the rim well, but he stays in front of people well, too. He can defend a lot of different positions. And, offensively, his game is developing and expanding."

Huan's game has grown tremendously since arriving at Georgetown Prep. Several coaches would probably glue the seven-footer to the post, limiting his potential. That's not how Blue operated, though.

Blue wanted help Huan expand his game for the next level.

Huan drew so much attention from opponents at Georgetown Prep that his improvement in other areas became a necessity. He may have the size of a traditional center, but his height doesn't hinder his ability to attack from other spots on the court.

"Because at the high school level teams would double- and triple-team him, we took him away from the post and allowed him to attack from the perimeter, and he was hard to stay in front of," Blue said. "His offensive versatility is going to be a pleasant surprise for people."

Can Huan play alongside other bigs?

Sinan Huan on a visit to Purdue. | Sinan Huan and Purdue Men's Basketball on Instagram.

It's seemingly become tradition that Painter is asked about playing two seven-footers at the same time when there is more than one on the roster. Obviously, that's an answer we won't have for at least a few months.

However, Blue is confident that Huan could operate in that type of system.

Entering the 2026-27 season, Purdue will have multiple big men on the roster, most notably 7-foot-4 center Daniel Jacobsen and 6-foot-11 center/forward Raleigh Burgess. Because of Huan's versatile skill set, Blue believes the former Georgetown Prep star could thrive at the four alongside another big.

"I definitely think he can play alongside another big. I don't think he's the traditional five that shows up at Purdue," Blue said. "He can play up-tempo basketball. I think he's a very modern big in that way."

In the past, Painter has answered the question of playing multiple bigs together by asking a question of his own: "Do they play well together?"

Traditionally, Purdue hasn't played a lot of its seven-footers at the same time. But that doesn't mean it's completely off the table.

Huan's work ethic, attitude fits in at Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter speaks during practice. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Huan put together a tremendous senior season at Georgetown Prep. He averaged 18.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game, earning Interstate Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors. He has every reason to flaunt his accolades and accomplishments, but that's not his personality.

"He's a high-level athlete, high-IQ, great teammate. My favorite thing about him is how good of a teammate he is," Blue said. "I think he's one of my favorite guys I've coached over the years, because there was always a desire to get better ... He never carried himself like he was special or wanted to be treated any differently just because of his talent. He wanted to be pushed hard."

Throughout his prep career, Huan has been a dominant player, especially on the defensive end. He was also the leading shot-blocker in the FIBA U19 World Cup in 2025, averaging 5.0 blocks per game while suiting up for China.

Without question, Huan has the potential to be a key contributor for the Boilermakers the moment he steps on campus. But that doesn't mean there aren't still areas where he can improve.

"He has to get stronger, but he knows that. Get a little bit more explosive around the basket," Blue said. "But his skills and feel for the game are tremendous. He has more perimeter skills than I think he's been able to show. He handles the ball well and works at it.

"We worked a lot on expanding his offensive repertoire. One thing I liked about him was that he never expected it to happen right away. He had some struggles, and it wasn't as easy as he hoped it would be, but he stuck with it."

Painter and assistant coach Brandon Brantley have a proven track record of developing big men into NBA-caliber players. Having an offensive guru in associate head coach P.J. Thompson certainly helps, too. That alone raises Huan's ceiling in West Lafayette.

But perhaps the most exciting thing about Huan's commitment to Purdue? He's a player who is just scratching the surface of his abilities.

"He still doesn't know how good he is," Blue said. "I think that's the best thing about Sinan."

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