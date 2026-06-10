Jack Benter Updates Wrist Injury, Potential Role for Purdue's 2026-27 Season

It may not have been apparent because of the way he played, but Jack Benter suffered through a wrist injury late in Purdue's 2025-26 season. He continued to tough it out, providing the Boilermakers with a jolt of energy off the bench, helping them to a Big Ten Tournament title and an Elite Eight appearance.

With a few months off between the end of the season and the start of summer practice, the redshirt sophomore says the wrist is nearly back to full strength. That's a good sign for Purdue now that the team has returned to Cardinal Court.

"Yeah, it took some time to heal, but it's getting back to 100% now," Benter said following Purdue's practice on Tuesday.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) defends. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Benter concluded his redshirt freshman season averaging 4.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. During a three-game stretch in December, he set a program record by making 10 consecutive shots from behind the three-point line in wins over Marquette, Auburn and Kent State. He also made 14 straight field goals, the third-longest streak in program history.

More than anything, though, Benter was Purdue's "Johnny Hustle," fighting for loose balls, chasing down rebounds and drawing charges consistently. Although he was undersized when playing the four last year, he continued to do all the little things.

"That's just how I've always grown up playing. Play gritty, trying to get every 50-50 ball, every rebound," Benter said. "Continuing to do that, because that helps teams win."

What will Benter's role be this season?

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) shoots the basketball. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Benter was thrust into playing the four last season. It all began in the summer, when Raleigh Burgess was recovering from injury and Liam Murphy was limited while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Although he was listed at 6-foot-6, Benter was Purdue's reserve four. His versatility allowed Purdue to play with a smaller lineup. But things may change a little for the redshirt sophomore this year.

Now that the Boilers are loaded in the frontcourt with Daniel Jacobsen and Sinan Huan at the five, Caden Pierce and Rivers Knight at the four and Burgess playing both, Benter's role may change.

"Last year, in the summertime, they told me they were going to move me to the four," Benter said. "But, this year, they want me to play both."

Benter's role may be slightly different than it was last year, but this shouldn't be a major change for the sophomore. He came to Purdue expecting to play the two or three, but was pushed into the four spot out of necessity.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) grabs a rebound. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

In order for Benter to successfully play the three, it requires him to be a little bit lighter and a little bit quicker. The sophomore says he's lost a few pounds, down to 215 after playing in the 220s last year.

Dropping some of that weight is helpful, but he also understands that he can't sacrifice any strength, especially if he's also going to be mixed in at the four.

"I feel like I've gotten a little bit quicker and moving a lot better," Benter said. "I've lost a little bit of weight to help. I feel like if I can keep getting stronger but continue to lose weight, I feel like I'll be able to play the three and the four this year."

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