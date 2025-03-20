LIVE BLOG: Follow Along As Purdue Plays High Point in NCAA Basketball Tournament
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — March Madness is finally upon us. No. 4 seed Purdue will play No. 13 seed High Point in the opening round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 20 with tipoff scheduled for 12:40 p.m. ET.
The Boilermakers are hoping to make another deep March Madness run after reaching the National Championship Game a season ago. High Point, on the other hand, is looking to make some noise in its first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.
Follow along throughout Thursday's game as we provide live updates from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence.
*All times will be ET.
