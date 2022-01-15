LIVE BLOG: Follow Friday's Purdue, Nebraska Game in Real Time; News and Analysis

No. 7 Purdue basketball is looking for its second straight victory in a matchup against Nebraska on Friday at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are a perfect 7-0 against the Cornhuskers at home. Follow along for news, updates and analysis.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After its road matchup against Michigan was canceled, the No. 7-ranked Purdue basketball team hosts Nebraska on Friday at Mackey Arena. The 13-2 Boilermakers are playing in front of another sold-out crowd, looking for their second win in a row while the Cornhuskers enter the game 6-11.

Purdue has started 2-2 or better in Big Ten play in 15 of the 17 years under coach Matt Painter. The team also joins Loyola Chicago as one of the only teams without a double-digit loss since Feb. 1 of last year.

HOW TO WATCH: If you are interested in how to watch from home, simply CLICK HERE for television information, points spread and nuggets on the game.

Here's how our live blog works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

Purdue, with extended preparation, will have a chance to bring heavy focus to its weaknesses against a bottom-rank Nebraska squad. Let's get things started:

7:18 p.m. ET, HALFTIME — Trevion Williams scores before the end of the half, but Nebraska gets a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to make it a 48-33 game at the break. Jaden Ivey leads all scorers with 14 points.

7:16 p.m. ET — Matt Painter calls a timeout with 47 seconds left. Boilermakers have a 46-27 lead.

7:08 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey is perfect so far in the first half. He's 3-3 from the field and 4-4 from the free-throw line for a team-high 12 points. The sophomore star has also hit on a pair of step-back 3-pointers, aiding Purdue to a 38-21 lead with 3:45 to play in the first half.

7:03 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey, Sasha Stefanovic, Trevion Williams and Mason Gillis into the game for Purdue.

7:00 p.m. ET — Purdue has a 32-17 lead with 6:36 to play in the first half, but Nebraska has done a solid job clawing back from a massive deficit. The Cornhuskers have made four of their last five shots from the field.

6:55 p.m. ET — Brandon Newman and Zach Edey into the game for the Boilermakers.

6:51 p.m. ET — Purdue exploding to a 25-9 lead with 10:44 left to play in the first half. Boilermakers only have one turnover so far. Nebraska shooting just 36% from the field. Cornhuskers have seven turnovers and as many fouls.

6:49 p.m. ET — Ethan Morton and Caleb Furst into the game for Purdue.

6:46 p.m. ET — Nebraska calls a timeout with 14:26 in the first half. Purdue up 17-2 after Trevion Williams gets into the lane for a dunk in transition. Jaden Ivey followed with a step-back 3-pointer on the following possession.

Boilermakers on a 14-0 run over the last three minutes.

6:44 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams and Eric Hunter Jr. into the game for Purdue.

6:40 p.m. ET — Purdue has a 10-2 lead with 15:39 to play in the first half and is 5-6 from the free-throw line to start the game. Nebraska, already with seven fouls, hasn't scored in more than two minutes and has three turnovers in that span.

6:36 p.m. ET — Nebraska already with five fouls in the first three minutes of play. Purdue hasn't made much of chances on the offensive end, but it's retaining possession and getting some early shots at the free throw line.

6:31 p.m. ET — Purdue wins the tip, and Sasha Stefanovic gets a contested look from the 3-point line to start the game. Zach Edey is fouled on the rebound attempt, and the Boilermakers retain possession.

Stefanovic gets a second look from deep after the inbounds play, and he hits the first shot of the game.

PREGAME — Starting five for Purdue is unchanged from its last game:

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Junior guard Isaiah Thompson

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

