Live Blog: Follow Purdue's Exhibition Game vs. Grand Valley State in Real Time
Purdue takes the floor for its final exhibition game of the season on Wednesday, hosting NAIA foe Grand Valley State. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Mackey Arena.
Coach Matt Painter took his Boilermakers to Omaha over the weekend, playing in a charity exhibition game against Creighton. Purdue got great production from Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn on the offensive end, but the Boilers struggled defensively, falling 93-87.
Purdue looks to end the exhibition portion of the season on a high note against a Grand Valley State team that finished 16-15 last year. Follow along as we provide updates throughout the game in real time.
Purdue basketball roster & Purdue basketball schedule
