LOOK: Former Boiler Dakota Mathias Swings By Purdue Basketball Practice
The doors to Mackey Arena and Cardinal Court are always open to those who played at Purdue. We've seen multiple former players welcomed back this week as coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers go through summer practices, preparing for the 2025-26 college basketball season.
Former Purdue standout Dakota Mathias made his way back to West Lafayette on Thursday, heading over to Cardinal Court for a practice. The Purdue men's basketball social media team shared an image of the "Midwestern Cowboy" having a chat with Painter.
Mathias is one of two former players to return to Purdue this week. Two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey also stopped by Cardinal Court this week after undergoing ankle surgery this summer.
Mathias is coming off an impressive year in the NBA G-League in 2024-25. The former Boilermaker played in 31 games for the Indiana Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers affiliate), making 25 starts. He averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He also shot 43.5% from the floor and 36.5% from three-point range.
Indiana finished the season with a 20-14 record and reached the semifinal round of the G-League playoffs.
Although former players often stop in throughout the course of the year, it's been great to see former Boilermakers welcomed back to Cardinal Court with open arms this week. Mathias and Edey are also getting an early look at the 2025-26 Purdue team, which is expected to compete for a national title.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
100 DAYS UNTIL PURDUE BASKETBALL: The countdown for the return of Purdue basketball is on. There are just 100 days until the Boilermakers take the court against Kentucky at Rupp Arena. CLICK HERE
MAYER'S PERFORMANCE VS ROMANIA: Israel guard Omer Mayer made a big impact in a short amount of time in Wednesday's Round of 16 game against Romania, helping lead his team to a 119-68 win. CLICK HERE
PURDUE EXTENDS OFFER TO BRANHAM: Chase Branham, a four-star point guard and one of the top 50 players in the 2027 recruiting class, received an offer from Purdue this week. CLICK HERE