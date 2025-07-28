LOOK: Omer Mayer Goes Through First Purdue Practice Upon Arrival in West Lafayette
After spending most of his summer in Europe participating in two different FIBA events, Purdue guard Omer Mayer has finally arrived in West Lafayette. Can you hear Etta James singing the words, "at last" on campus?
Mayer was the last player on Purdue's 2025-26 roster to arrive on campus. This weekend, he went through his first practice with the Boilermakers, who have been practicing all throughout the summer.
The Purdue men's basketball team shared photos from Sunday's practice session, and it appears that Mayer is fitting right in.
During the summer, Oscar Cluff was delayed in his arrival to Purdue while dealing with a visa concern in Australia. Sophomore center Daniel Jacobsen missed some time while participating in FIBA U19 World Cup, and Omer Mayer was in Europe playing in FIBA U19 World Cup and FIBA U20 EuroBasket.
So, it took some time, but the gang is now back in West Lafayette, preparing for the 2025-26 college basketball season. The start of the regular season is less than 100 days away.
