Purdue Basketball Countdown: 100 Days Until Regular Season Starts
The number of days until the Purdue basketball team tips off the 2025-26 season are dwindling down. Sunday officially marked the 100-day countdown until the Boilermakers open up regular-season play at Mackey Arena.
Purdue will host in-state foe Evansville on Tuesday, Nov. 4 for its regular-season opener at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. A tipoff time and television information has not been announced yet.
Before the regular season starts, Purdue will travel to Lexington to play Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Friday, Oct. 24, in its first exhibition game. The Boilermakers will then host UIndy in another exhibition on Wednesday, Oct. 29.
Purdue finished last season with a 24-12 record and reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers are the preseason favorite to win the national championship.
Purdue 2025-26 nonconference schedule
- Friday, Oct. 24: at Kentucky (Exhibition)
- Wednesday, Oct. 29: vs. UIndy (Exhibition)
- Tuesday, Nov. 4: vs. Evansville
- Friday, Nov. 7: vs. Oakland
- Thursday, Nov. 13: at Alabama
- Sunday, Nov. 16: vs. Akron
- Thursday, Nov. 20: Baha Mar Challenge (Bahamas)
- Friday, Nov. 21: Baha Mar Challenge (Bahamas)
- Friday, Nov. 28: vs. Eastern Illinois
- Saturday, Dec. 6: vs. Iowa State
- Saturday, Dec. 13: vs. Marquette
- Saturday, Dec. 20: vs. Auburn (Indy Classic)
- Monday, Dec. 29: vs. Kent State
