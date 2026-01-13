Mackey Arena Sellout Streak to Hit New Milestone When Purdue Hosts Iowa
When Purdue takes the floor at Mackey Arena for Wednesday night's game against Iowa, it will do so in front of another sellout crowd. That's become commonplace in West Lafayette, as the sellout streak in the iconic venue will reach a new milestone.
With tickets sold out for Wednesday's game against the Hawkeyes, the Purdue men's basketball sellout streak will officially reach 100 consecutive games. Every game played inside the iconic venue has been sold out since Jan. 15, 2019.
Obviously, that does not include the 2020-21 season, in which fans were prohibited from attending due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it remains one of the most impressive streaks in college basketball.
It will also be the first time Purdue's student section, The Paint Crew, has been in attendance since the Dec. 13 win over Marquette. It should create a raucous environment for this midweek Big Ten clash.
Every game for Purdue's 2025-26 season is sold out, which means the team's sellout streak at Mackey Arena will reach 106 games by the end of the year.
Tipoff between Purdue and Iowa is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Big Ten Network. The Boilermakers have won seven straight games entering Wednesday's contest.
Purdue's record in the sellout streak
Purdue fans are certainly getting their money's worth when they get out to Mackey Arena to see the Boilermakers in action. During the program's sellout streak, the Boilers have posted an impressive 88-11 record.
That's a .888 winning percentage inside Mackey Arena since Jan. 15, 2019. With a win over Iowa on Wednesday, Purdue will be 89-11 in that span, which would bump it up to a .890 winning percentage.
The Boilermakers have also won three Big Ten regular season championships in that stretch. Matt Painter has led his program to conference titles in 2018-19, 2022-23, and 2023-24. Purdue is hoping to add another conference championship to its collection this year.
Here's a quick look at Purdue's remaining home schedule for the 2025-26 season:
- Wednesday, Jan. 14 — vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
- Saturday, Jan. 24 — vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
- Saturday, Feb. 7 — vs. Oregon Ducks
- Tuesday, Feb. 17 — vs. Michigan Wolverines
- Friday, Feb. 20 — vs. Indiana Hoosiers
- Thursday, Feb. 26 — vs. Michigan State Spartans
- Saturday, March 7 — vs. Wisconsin Badgers
