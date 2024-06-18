Men of Mackey Announces Latest Additions to 2024 TBT Team
The Men of Mackey has announced two more additions to the roster for the 2024 TBT (The Basketball Tournament). Both played at Purdue Fort Wayne during their college careers.
Guard Max Landis and forward Bobby Planutis are the latest roster additions to Men of Mackey, the Purdue alumni team for the annual summer tournament. The team released social media posts regarding both players on Tuesday.
With the additions, that brings the Men of Mackey roster up to seven players. Others who have already committed to playing this year include Sasha Stefanovic, Jon Octeus, Kelsey Barlow, David Jenkins Jr. and Aaron Wheeler.
Landis started his college career at Gardner-Webb before transferring to Purdue Fort Wayne ahead of the 2013-14 season. In two seasons with the Mastodons, the guard averaged 14.5 points, 3.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.
Planutis finished his college career at Purdue Fort Wayne in 2022-23, spending three seasons with the programs. He previously had stops with Mount St. Mary's and St. Bonaventure. Across three years with the Mastodons, the forward averaged 9.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
TBT is a summer basketball event that features several former college basketball standouts. It's a single-elimination event — similar to the NCAA Tournament — with a $1 million, winner-take-all prize at stake.
Men of Mackey will start the TBT in the Butler Regional (Indianapolis) and play at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Games are scheduled to be played between July 19-23 for the regional. Both Indiana and Butler will also have alumni teams participating in this year's TBT event.
