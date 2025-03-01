NBA Boilers: Dakota Mathias Catches Fire, Drops 32 Points in G-League Action
When Dakota Mathias catches fire, watch out. The former Purdue star and current member of the Indiana Mad Ants was in the zone on Thursday night, resulting in one of the best outings of his career in the NBA G-League.
Mathias dropped in 32 points in Indiana's game against the San Diego Clippers on Thursday night. It was the second time this season he's exceeded the 30-point mark in a game. To reach that mark, the "Midwestern Cowboy" knocked down seven shots from deep range.
Additionally, Mathias grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists for the Mad Ants. However, it wasn't enough to get the win, as Indiana fell 110-100 to San Diego.
Mathias is having a strong season in Indianapolis this year. He's averaging 19.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He also has a 45% field goal percentage and is knocking down shots from 3-point range at a 43.1% clip.
Mathias played at Purdue from 2014-18.
