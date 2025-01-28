NBA Boilers: Zach Edey Earns Invitation to NBA All-Star Weekend for Rising Stars Game
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey has earned some major recognition in his rookie season and will head to San Francisco next month to participate in the NBA All-Star Weekend. The former Purdue star and two-time National Player of the Year will play in the 2025 Rising Stars Game.
Edey, along with teammate Jaylen Wells, was one of 10 rookies selected to participate in the game. There will also be 11 "sophomores" and seven players from the G-League.
Although he's battled some injuries in his rookie season, Edey has put up some solid numbers in Memphis. The 7-foot-4 center is averaging 9.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest.
Perhaps more impressively, Edey is shooting the basketball at a 58% clip, including a 38.9% mark from the 3-point line. He's also recorded five double-doubles so far this season.
The Grizzlies own a 31-16 record.
Coming out of Purdue, some were skeptical about how Edey's game would translate to the next level. He was a dominant post player during his time in West Lafayette and was unstoppable in the paint.
There were questions about his versatility defensively, as well as his ability to become a jump shooter. Obviously, it's still incredibly early in his career, but Edey seems to have answered those questions pretty well.
The Rising Stars Draft will take place on Feb. 4 and games will be played on Feb. 14. You can read more about the format for the event at NBA.com.
