NBA Boilers: Jaden Ivey Releases Uplifting Message After Suffering Injury
Jaden Ivey's NBA season likely came to a disappointing end recently, but the Detroit Pistons star is keeping a positive attitude about the situation. He released a positive and uplifting message this week, just a few days after suffering the leg injury.
Ivey sustained the injury in Detroit's New Year's Day game against the Orlando Magic. While attempting to chase down a rebound, Ivey collided with Cole Anthony and landed awkwardly on his leg.
The former Purdue superstar suffered a broken fibula, ending his 2024-25 season.
"So encouraged by the amount of thoughts, messages and prayers I've received. I'm thankful for my wife and my whole family who have been with me throughout the start of this," Ivey wrote on Instagram. "Even in the midst of this, I trust the one who has put me in this spot, and (I know) my Father will get me through because he is faithful and a Great God! I hope my situation can inspire anybody going through any trial in life that Jesus Loves You and he won't just leave you where you have been stuck, but lean on your Father, because he is right there through your trial."
Ivey was averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for the Pistons this season. He was in his third season in Detroit after being selected No. 5 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Purdue.
The Pistons are "hopeful" that Ivey could return at some point during this season.
