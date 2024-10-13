NBA Boilers: Zach Edey Has Huge Night in Grizzlies' Preseason Game vs. Bulls
Zach Edey is only getting more comfortable as the NBA preseason continues. The former Purdue superstar had a huge outing on Saturday night when the Memphis Grizzlies played the Chicago Bulls.
Edey, playing in his third preseason game, had his best performance yet in Chicago. The rookie center finished the game with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and no fouls. He converted on five-of-10 shots from the floor.
Memphis defeated Chicago 124-121 to improve to 2-1 in preseason action. Below are some of the highlights from Edey's big night in the Windy City:
Edey has been solid in each of his first three outings during NBA preseason action. In the opener, he recorded six points, seven rebounds and a block in a 121-116 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. He followed that up with a 10-point, five-rebound performance against the Charlotte Hornets.
The transition from the college game to the NBA takes some time, but Edey seems to be adjusting pretty well through the first three games of the preseason.
Memphis still has two preseason games remaining — playing the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat — before the season opener against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, Oct. 23. There's still a few games for Edey to get some quality work in before the games start mattering on the record.
So far, though? The Grizzlies appear to have gotten a steal with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. We'll find out soon enough if that preseason success translates over to the regular season.
