Yuki Kawamura's Pass to Zach Edey in Grizzlies-Bulls Goes Viral
Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura is with the team on an Exhibit-10 contract.
Via Grizzlies on September 6: “The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed forward/center Armando Bacot, guard Yuki Kawamura, guard Miye Oni and forward Maozinha Pereira.”
Kawamura is a star in Japan. In their announcement on the signing, the Grizzlies revealed some background information on the 5-foot-8 guard.
“Kawamura (5-8, 159) has competed the past five seasons (2019-24) in the Japanese B.League, where he was named the 2022-23 Most Valuable Player as a member of the Yokohama B-Corsairs,” the Grizzlies wrote. “Unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft, the 23-year-old started all 56 games for Yokohama last season and averaged 20.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 30.6 minutes en route to a second straight selection to the B.League's Best Five team. Kawamura has represented Japan at the 2023 FIBA World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.”
In Saturday’s preseason game against the Chicago Bulls, Kawamura had an assist to rookie center Zach Edey that went viral.
Via NBA on X: “Yuki Kawamura sneaks in a beautiful pass to Zach Edey for the stuff!”
This video has over 275,000 views and counting. Finding Edey for the dunk, Kawamura recorded one of his eight assists on this play.
Kawamura played 24 minutes in the 124-121 victory on Saturday. He scored two points and tallied one steal in addition to his eight assists. Just 23 years old, Kawamura is looking to stick in the Grizzlies organization.
