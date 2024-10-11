Purdue Basketball Sells Out Every Home Game in 2024-25 Season
It's another sellout season for Purdue basketball. Friday morning, the team announced that each of the 16 home games on the 2024-25 schedule has been sold out. It should create another incredible atmosphere inside Mackey Arena this season.
Fans were eager to gobble up tickets after watching the Boilermakers win back-to-back Big Ten regular season championships in 2022-23 and 2023-24. Last season, Purdue finished with a 34-5 record and reached the National Championship Game for the first time since 1969.
"The streak will reach 89 games and parts of 6 seasons," Purdue wrote on social media. "Thank you BoilerNation for making Mackey Arena the best environment in college basketball!"
Purdue will open the 2024-25 regular season at Mackey Arena on Monday, Nov. 4 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and the game airs on Big Ten Network.
The home schedule for the Boilermakers is highlighted by a nonconference matchup against Alabama. There are also premier Big Ten matchups against Ohio State, Indiana, Wisconsin and UCLA on the docket.
You can view Purdue's complete 2024-25 basketball schedule here.
