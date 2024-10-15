NBA Boilers: Zach Edey Nearly Ends with Double-Double in Return to Indiana
Zach Edey was a double-double machine in his last two seasons at Purdue. That almost translated over to the NBA on Monday, as the Memphis Grizzlies played the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.
Making his return to Indiana, Edey put together the best performance of the preseason thus far. The 7-foot-4 center finished the night with 23 points, nine rebounds, an assists and a steal. Memphis defeated Indiana 120-116 to improve to 3-1 in preseason action.
Edey started in each of the Grizzlies' first three games of the preseason but came off the bench on Monday. It didn't seem to bother him that much, based on his performance.
Having such a solid outing back in Indiana had to feel good for Edey. Although he's a native of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the former Boilermaker developed into a two-time National Player of the Year within the state's borders. There were plenty of Purdue fans who attended Monday's game to see him in action, too.
That includes his former coach, Matt Painter.
Yes, it's still only preseason action, but Edey is already quieting some of the critics who questioned Memphis' decision to take him with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Edey and the Grizzlies have just one preseason game remaining before opening up regular season action. Memphis will play the Miami Heat on Friday, Oct. 18. Then, the season officially begins on Wednesday, Oct. 23 when the Grizzlies play the Utah Jazz.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
EDEY'S BIG GAME VS. BULLS: Former Purdue center Zach Edey put up some big numbers in the Memphis Grizzlies' NBA preseason game against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. CLICK HERE
PURDUE IN KENPOM RANKINGS: The first edition of the KenPom rankings have been released for the 2024-25 college basketball season. Purdue is the highest-ranked Big Ten team and all 18 teams are inside the top-75. CLICK HERE