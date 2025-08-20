New Center Oscar Cluff Pays Major Compliment to Purdue's 'Big Three'
Oscar Cluff knew that Purdue's senior trio of Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Fletcher Loyer was pretty skilled. But since being able to practice alongside those three, the new Boilermaker center has learned that they're even better than he thought.
Cluff, who committed to Purdue out of the transfer portal following the 2024-25 season, arrived in West Lafayette over the summer. Those summer practices provided the 6-foot-11 center the chance to play with Smith, Kaufman-Renn, and Loyer for the first time in his career.
What did he think of the experience?
"Playing with Fletch, TKR, and Braden, I didn't realize they're like, really good," Cluff said in a video posted by Purdue Men's Basketball. "I knew they were good, but like, they're really good."
Smith, Kaufman-Renn, Loyer were Purdue's top three scorers last season. Kaufman-Renn led the way, averaging 20.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, earning All-Big Ten and All-America honors. Loyer averaged 13.8 points per game and shot 44.4% from behind the three-point line. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention for a second straight year.
Smith was the Big Ten Player of the Year and Bob Cousy Award winner (best point guard) after averaging 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per contest. He was also a first-team All-Big Ten and All-American selection.
So, yeah, that trio is pretty solid in West Lafayette. Cluff is hoping that his presence in the post and his ability to rebound can provide the Boilermakers with something they lacked last year.
"Kind of old-school, kind of traditional. I like getting physical, bumping people around, back to the basket," Cluff said when describing his game. "Every time the ball gets shot, every time the ball goes up, my goal is to be the first one there. You have to tip it out to a teammate, have to grab it every time."
Related stories on Purdue basketball
'NO-BRAINER' FOR CLUFF TO COMMIT TO PURDUE: Why did Oscar Cluff commit to Purdue out of the transfer portal? The Boilermakers' new 6-foot-11 center explains his decision to join the program. CLICK HERE
COSTELLO SETS PURDUE VISIT: Quinn Costello, a rising star in the 2026 recruiting class and top-75 prospect, has set an official visit date to Purdue. CLICK HERE
WHY ANALYST IS HIGH ON PURDUE: Another basketball analyst is really high on Purdue entering the 2025-26 season. He explains why the Boilermakers are a "top-three" team in the country. CLICK HERE