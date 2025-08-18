Basketball Analyst Explains Why He's High on Purdue Basketball for 2025-26 Season
The number of basketball analysts high on Purdue entering the 2025-26 season continues to grow. In a social media post last week, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic offered his two cents on why he has high expectations for the Boilermakers this coming season.
With the returning and incoming talent Purdue has on its roster for the 2025-26 season, Purdue is considered a favorite to win the Big Ten title, as well as the national championship. Bringing back Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Fletcher Loyer is just one factor in the hype.
There's also the addition of center Oscar Cluff, guard Omer Mayer, forward Liam Murphy, and incoming freshman Antione West Jr. Plus, the Boilers return Daniel Jacobsen from injury, as well as guards Gicarri Harris and CJ Cox.
"Can't emphasize enough how high I am on Purdue this year," Vecenie wrote on X. "Loaded at (center) with Cluff and Jacobsen. Loaded in backcourt with Smith/Mayer/Loyer. Have a 20(point)/6(rebound) guy coming back in TKR. Sniper on the wing with Murphy, depth in the backcourt with Cox and Harris. Top 3 team for me for sure."
Purdue is returning 86% of its offensive production from a 2024-25 squad that finished 24-12 and reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. Plus, the return of Jacobsen and the addition of Cluff should help the Boilermakers with their rim protection and ability to rebound — two areas of concern last year.
Vecenie isn't the only one high on the Boilers entering the season. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein has already tabbed Purdue as the No. 1 team in the country, as has ESPN in its way-too-early top-25 poll.
The official start of the college basketball season remains a few months away, but there are already sky-high expectations in West Lafayette.
