Omer Mayer's EuroLeague Team Offers Well Wishes as Purdue Career Awaits
As Omer Mayer gets closer to arriving on Purdue's campus for the 2025-26 college basketball season, his EuroLeague team is wishing him well on the next step in his journey. This week, Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) shared a message on social media, thanking the guard for his contributions and sending positive thoughts.
Mayer was one of the top international recruits in the 2025 recruiting class, committing to Purdue in April. The 6-foot-4 guard was a four-star recruit and is considered one of the top 50 players in the cycle, per On3.
Mayer is expected to come in and make an immediate impact for the Boilermakers. His commitment is a big reason why several have tabbed Purdue as the top team in college basketball entering the 2025-26 campaign.
Before Mayer arrives on campus, he's headed to Switzerland with Israel to participate in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup.
Israel begins competition in group play on Saturday, June 28, at noon ET and will play Switzerland. Mayer and his team will then face Jordan at 10:45 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 29. Group play concludes on Tuesday, July 1, when Israel plays the Dominican Republic.
Mayer is one of two Purdue players participating in this year's FIBA U19 World Cup. Center Daniel Jacobsen earned a spot on Team USA and will also be playing in the event. Team USA is in Group D.
