How to Watch Purdue's Omer Mayer, Israel in 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup
Purdue fans wanting to catch a glimpse of Omer Mayer before the 2025-26 college basketball season tips off will have their opportunity beginning on Saturday, June 28. The incoming guard is a member of Team Israel, which will compete in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland.
Mayer, who committed to Purdue in April as a member of the 2025 recruiting class, earned a spot on the 12-man roster to play for Israel. Although there were concerns about Israel withdrawing due to the ongoing war with Iran, the team received permission to participate in this year's event.
Israel is in Group C, along with Switzerland, Jordan and the Dominican Republic.
Israel begins competition in group play on Saturday, June 28, at noon ET and will play Switzerland. Mayer and his team will then face Jordan at 10:45 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 29. Group play concludes on Tuesday, July 1, when Israel plays the Dominican Republic.
Mayer is one of two Purdue players participating in this year's FIBA U19 World Cup. Center Daniel Jacobsen earned a spot on Team USA and will also be playing in the event. Team USA is in Group D.
Below are links to FIBA Basketball's YouTube page, where all games can be watched.
Israel vs. Switzerland (Saturday, June 28 at noon ET)
Israel vs. Jordan (Sunday, June 29 at 10:45 a.m. ET)
Israel vs. Dominican Republic (Tuesday, July 1 at noon ET)
