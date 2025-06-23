Purdue's Dominant Run in Producing USA Basketball U19 Players Continues
Daniel Jacobsen continues a tradition in West Lafayette that is unlike any other in college basketball right now. He became the seventh Purdue player since 2015 to earn a spot on USA Basketball's U19 Men's National Team roster. No other program has produced more than four players in that span.
Jacobsen is headed to Switzerland to play in the 2025 FIBA World Cup as a member os the USA U19 Men's National Team. With seven Boilermakers having made the roster since 2015, Purdue has nearly doubled totals from other college basketball programs.
Per Cobra Stats on X (and confirmed through RealGM.com), Oklahoma State, Kentucky, and Duke are tied for the second most in those 10 years, producing for USA Basketball U19 players. Arizona and Villanova have each had three players, and Tennessee, BYU, Kansas, Oregon, Gonzaga, Stanford, Iowa State, TCU, UCLA, and Louisville all have had two players.
Additionally, Purdue has had at least one player on each of the last six teams. Here's the complete rundown of the Boilers who have also suited up for Team USA's U19 squad since 2015:
- Caleb Swanigan, 2015
- Carsen Edwards, 2017
- Trevion Williams, 2019
- Caleb Furst, 2021
- Jaden Ivey, 2021
- Myles Colvin, 2023
- Daniel Jacobsen, 2025
Swanigan, Edwards and Ivey were all selected in the NBA Draft. So far, Colvin is the only player from this list who did not spend his entire career at Purdue, transferring to Wake Forest following the 2024-25 campaign.
It's an impressive accomplishment and speaks to the quality of talent coach Matt Painter brings to West Lafayette on a regular basis. Who will be the next Boiler to make the squad?
Jacobsen and Team USA will begin action in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup on Saturday, June 28, playing Australia in group play at 11:15 a.m. ET.
