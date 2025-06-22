How to Watch Purdue's Daniel Jacobsen, USA Basketball in 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup
Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen is headed to Switzerland to participate in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, which begins on Saturday, June 28. The 7-foot-4 Boilermaker earned a roster spot with the USA U19 Men's National Team and is hoping to bring another gold medal back to the states.
Team USA begins group play on Saturday, June 28 with a game against Australia at 11:15 a.m. ET. Action continues on Sunday, June 29 with a game against France at noon ET. Group play concludes on Tuesday, July 1 when Team USA plays Cameroon at 11:15 a.m. ET.
All games can be viewed through FIBA Basketball's YouTube page.
Jacobsen was one of 32 players invited to tryouts for the U19 Men's National Team earlier this month. This serves as a great opportunity for the Purdue center to play in live competition after missing nearly his entire freshman season in West Lafayette due to injury.
Last year, Jacobsen competed with the USA Basketball U18 Men's National Team, going undefeated and winning a gold medal. He averaged 9.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game.
Below are links to FIBA Basketball's YouTube page, where you can watch Jacobsen and Team USA.
USA vs. Australia (Saturday, June 28 at 11:15 a.m. ET)
USA vs. France (Sunday, June 29 at noon ET)
USA vs. Cameroon (Tuesday, July 1 at 11:15 a.m. ET)
