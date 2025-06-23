Former Purdue, Duke Forward Mason Gillis Continuing Basketball Career in Europe
Former Purdue and Duke forward Mason Gillis is getting the opportunity to continue his basketball career overseas. On Monday, the Hubo Limberg United Basketball Club (Belgium) announced that the New Castle, Ind., native was joining the team.
Gillis just concluded his college career, using his final season of eligibility at Duke for the 2024-25 campaign. Prior to that, he played at Purdue from 2019-24.
"Hubo Limburg United is proud to announce the arrival of (Mason Gillis) as the newest reinforcement for the coming season," the statement read. "With his flair, dedication, and scoring ability from a distance, Gillis fits perfectly into the philosophy of Hubo Limburg United. The club is convinced that he will play an important role for the club and looks forward to his contribution on and off the (court)."
Gillis became a fan favorite during his five seasons in West Lafayette. He appeared in 132 games with the Boilermakers, making 63 starts. He was a member of two Big Ten regular season championship teams, a Big Ten Tournament championship winner and the 2024 squad that reached the National Championship Game.
During his time at Purdue, Gillis averaged 6.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 40.7% from three-point range and 47.5% from the floor. During his final season with the Boilermakers in the 2023-24 campaign, the Indiana native was named the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 6.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and shooting nearly 47% from three-point land.
Following Purdue's run to the National Championship Game, Gillis entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal to utilize his final year of eligibility. He committed to Duke, where he was a member of a Blue Devils squad that won the ACC and reached the Final Four.
Gillis played in 37 games at Duke, averaging 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
Hubo Lumburg United plays in the BNXT League, which features teams from Belgium and the Netherlands. The first game of the season is currently scheduled for Sept. 27, 2025 against Filou Ostend.
