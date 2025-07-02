Omer Mayer Goes Off, Leads Israel to Win Over Cameroon in FIBA U19 World Cup
Start getting familiar with Omer Mayer right now. The Purdue guard went off in Israel's Round of 16 game against Cameroon in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, leading his team to an 86-82 victory.
Mayer posted one of the best statistical lines of the tournament, going off for 33 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals. He shot 12-of-26 from the floor and knocked down five shots from behind the three-point line. The Israel guard also ended the contest with only one turnover in nearly 38 minutes of action.
Israel got off to an incredibly sluggish start, trailing Cameroon 15-2 in the first four minutes of the game. But Mayer and his squad continued to chip away at the lead.
At halftime, Cameroon led 45-38, but Israel outscored its opponent 48-37 in the final two quarters to get the victory. Israel is now 4-0 in this event and has advanced to the quarterfinal round.
Mayer scored at incredibly crucial times, including a three-pointer with less than 90 seconds to play that put Israel ahead by six points. Later, he dished out an assist that led to a three-pointer that gave Israel an 84-80 advantage with less than 10 seconds remaining.
Following Wednesday's win, Mayer is now averaging 23.7 points, 4.3 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. That's a pretty solid stat line for the future Boilermaker through three games.
Omer Mayer highlights
Israel vs. Cameroon full game
Related stories on Purdue basketball
ESPN NAMES PURDUE'S IMPACT NEWCOMER: Purdue has four newcomers on the 2025-26 roster: Oscar Cluff, Liam Murphy, Antione West Jr., and Omer Mayer. Who will make the biggest impact this season? CLICK HERE
BOILER BANTER PODCAST: Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen and guard Omer Mayer are both playing in the FIBA U19 World Cup. On this episode, we talk about the performances from both Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
HOW OMER MAYER PLAYED IN FIBA: Purdue guard Omer Mayer struggled with his shot on Tuesday, but he still led Israel to an 80-76 win over the Dominican Republic, finishing group play 3-0. CLICK HERE
JACOBSEN'S PERFORMANCE VS CAMEROON: Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen had a strong performance on the glass, especially in the second half, in USA's dominant win over Cameroon in the FIBA World Cup. CLICK HERE