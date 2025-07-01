How Daniel Jacobsen Performed in USA's 129-70 Win Over Cameroon in FIBA U19 World Cup
Purdue Daniel Jacobsen had a strong showing in the second half of Team USA's 129-70 victory over Cameroon in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup on Tuesday. It was his strongest statistical performance of the event so far.
Jacobsen ended the game with seven points, nine rebounds, and a blocked shot in more than 18 minutes on the floor. The 7-foot-4 center played just five minutes in the first half, but was on the court for the entire fourth quarter.
Most of Jacobsen's production came in those final 10 minutes. Through three quarters, he had scored four points and collected two rebounds. In the fourth quarter, the Purdue sophomore scored three points and pulled down seven boards.
Jacobsen connected on just one-of-three shot attempts from the floor, but converted on five-of-eight free throws. With USA's win over Cameroon, the team finished Group play with a perfect 3-0 record.
In total, Jacobsen has scored 15 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, and blocked three shots. He's averaging just under 12 minutes per game, as well.
In the first game of the event on Saturday, Jacobsen scored two points, had three rebounds, and blocked one shot in an 88-73 win over Australia. Against France, the Purdue center totaled six points, four rebounds, and had another block in a 108-77 victory.
Full game between USA and Cameroon
Related stories on Purdue basketball
BRADEN SMITH REACTS TO VIDEO GAME NEWS: EA Sports announced it was working to recreate its college basketball video game for the 2028-29 season. Purdue guard Braden Smith is ready for the release. CLICK HERE
BOILER BANTER PODCAST: Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen and guard Omer Mayer are both playing in the FIBA U19 World Cup. On this episode, we talk about the performances from both Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
WHERE BRADEN SMITH LANDS ON 2026 DRAFT BOARD: With the 2025 NBA Draft now over, ESPN is looking ahead to the 2026 draft class. Where does Purdue senior guard Braden Smith fall on the list? CLICK HERE