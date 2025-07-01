ESPN Names Purdue Basketball's Biggest 'Impact Newcomer' For 2025-26 Season
The return of Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Fletcher Loyer is a major reason why Purdue is expected to be one of the top title contenders in college basketball in the 2025-26 season. But what bumped them up into that upper echelon were the additions of Oscar Cluff, Omer Mayer, Liam Murphy, and Antione West Jr.
So, which of those four newcomers will make the biggest impact for the Boilermakers this coming season? ESPN's Jeff Borzello answered that question in a recent story published by the network.
Although an argument could be made for Mayer, an incoming freshman guard who has shone this week during the FIBA U19 World Cup, Borzello argues that Cluff is the player who gives Purdue a serious edge.
"Matt Painter entered the offseason needing a partner for All-American forward Trey Kaufman-Renn on the interior, and Cluff was an early target," Borzello writes. "He'll likely start immediately for the Boilermakers after averaging 17.6 points and 12.3 rebounds at South Dakota State last season. How he and Kaufman-Renn coexist will be the biggest key for Purdue."
Cluff was a double-double machine at South Dakota State last year. His greatest attribute comes as a rebounder, an area Purdue struggled with during the 2024-25 campaign. Because of his ability to clean up the glass and score in the low post, he's a major asset for the Boilermakers.
In an interview with the Field of 68 during the Final Four, coach Matt Painter explained the strengths Cluff possesses and how they can help Purdue this coming season.
"When you get into the portal, you're trying to add pieces and add a physicality," Painter toldField of 68. "We weren't a great rebounding team (this season). We were able to help ourselves there, able to help our physicality. We're very fortunate to land somebody of that stature, but also give us that need.
"That was the thing with Daniel Jacobsen coming back, Trey Kaufman-Renn having a great year, just trying to solidify our front line and hopefully make a deep run again next year."
Cluff might be the most important addition, but Mayer and Murphy are also expected to make an impact for the Boilermakers. The verdict is still out on West, who could potentially carve out a role for himself as a freshman.
The bottom line? Purdue upgraded its roster in the offseason through recruiting and the transfer portal. Combine that with the return of Smith, Kaufman-Renn, Loyer, Gicarri Harris, CJ Cox, and Daniel Jacobsen and the Boilermakers have a great shot to reach the Final Four for a second time in three years.
