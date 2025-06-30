Boiler Banter Podcast: Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer Begin Play in FIBA U19 World Cup
Daniel Jacobsen and Omer Mayer may not be in West Lafayette at the moment, but the two Purdue players are back on the basketball court. The two Boilermakers are participating in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, with action getting underway over the weekend.
Purdue Boilermakers on SI writer and publisher Dustin Schutte talks about his early takeaways from the first three games of the event in this edition of the Boiler Banter Podcast. Jacobsen has played in two with Team USA, with the Americans posting a 2-0 record. Mayer has played one game, with Jordan forfeiting out of protest on Sunday.
Israel is also 2-0 in the event in the early stages of group play.
How would Schutte judge the performances of both Mayer and Jacobsen? What has been exciting about both players so far? What are your thoughts from the FIBA U19 World Cup?
View more episodes of the Boiler Banter Podcast by clicking here.
