Boiler Banter Podcast: Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer Begin Play in FIBA U19 World Cup

Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen and guard Omer Mayer are both playing in the FIBA U19 World Cup. On this episode, we talk about the performances from both Boilermakers.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) grabs a rebound
Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) grabs a rebound / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Daniel Jacobsen and Omer Mayer may not be in West Lafayette at the moment, but the two Purdue players are back on the basketball court. The two Boilermakers are participating in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, with action getting underway over the weekend.

Purdue Boilermakers on SI writer and publisher Dustin Schutte talks about his early takeaways from the first three games of the event in this edition of the Boiler Banter Podcast. Jacobsen has played in two with Team USA, with the Americans posting a 2-0 record. Mayer has played one game, with Jordan forfeiting out of protest on Sunday.

Israel is also 2-0 in the event in the early stages of group play.

How would Schutte judge the performances of both Mayer and Jacobsen? What has been exciting about both players so far? What are your thoughts from the FIBA U19 World Cup?

View more episodes of the Boiler Banter Podcast by clicking here.

  • Jacobsen scores 6 points, grabs 4 rebounds in USA's win over France — CLICK HERE
  • Mayer drops 24 points in Israel's win over Switzerland — CLICK HERE
  • Mayer with impressive sequence to end first half vs. Switzerland — CLICK HERE
  • Jacobsen's performance in first FIBA World Cup game — CLICK HERE
  • Watch Mayer, Israel in 2025 FIBA World Cup — CLICK HERE
  • Watch Jacobsen, USA in 2025 FIBA World Cup — CLICK HERE

Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Dustin Schutte is the publisher of ''Purdue Boilermakers on SI.'' He has more than a decade of experience covering the Big Ten. Follow Dustin on X at @SchutteDustin.

