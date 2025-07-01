How Omer Mayer Performed in Israel's Win Over Dominican Republic in FIBA World Cup
Omer Mayer struggled to find his shot in Tuesday's FIBA U19 World Cup game, but the Purdue guard still managed to lead Israel to an 80-76 victory over the Dominican Republic. His team finished group play with a perfect 3-0 record.
Mayer ended Tuesday's game with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes of action. Israel was plus-18 when he was on the floor.
The freshman guard had a tough shooting day from every area of the floor. He finished the contest making just four-of-15 shots, including a one-of-seven performance on two-point field goals. Behind the three-point line, he connected on three-of-eight shots. He was also three-of-six from the free throw line.
Still, it was clear that Israel was playing better when Mayer was on the floor, as he found other ways to impact the game. Israel concluded group play with a 3-0 record, which included a 102-77 victory over Switzerland in the opener.
Jordan forfeited its game against Israel on Sunday in protest.
In two games, Mayer has scored 38 points, collected nine rebounds, and dished out six assists. He has also recorded three steals on the defensive end.
