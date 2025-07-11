Photo From Purdue Basketball Practice Shows Braden Smith Getting Major Ups
Over the last three seasons, we've seen Braden Smith do everything imaginable on a basketball court. Well, almost everything. The one thing the Purdue guard hasn't done during his time in West Lafayette is throw down a dunk. Is that something we could see during the 2025-26 season?
Smith certainly has the ability to throw it down, though it's obviously not his greatest strength. In a recent photograph shared by Purdue basketball's Instagram account (@boilerball), you can see the 6-foot guard hammering down a two-handed jam.
It leaves all of us — media included — wanting to see Smith rattle the rim at least once during his senior season with the Boilermakers.
This isn't the first time we've seen Smith show off his hops. A video circulated on social media shortly after Purdue's Sweet 16 loss to Houston of Smith and former Purdue forward Camden Heide hooping it up with some students at an open gym.
Smith powered down a one-handed slam that got everyone talking.
Dunking is certainly nothing new to the star guard. He's had the ability to get the rim since his high school games, when he was on the receiving end of alley-oops, not just the one throwing them.
Never forget this incredible jam from back when he played at Westfield, showing off insane athleticism to throw down an alley-oop while fighting off a defender.
Smith has also dunked plenty of times during pre-game warmups and in practice. Will we finally see it in a game this year?
